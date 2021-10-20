Photo Credit: COGAT / IDF
Gaza citizens entering Erez crossing terminal.

The IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a statement Wednesday that Israel will expand the number of Gazan workers permitted to enter Israel via the Erez Crossing.

Three thousand Gazan workers and trade merchants will be allowed to cross into Israel for work, in addition to the 7,000 Gazans who already have received such permits, COGAT said.

Advertisement

“The decision to increase the quota of merchants was made by the political echelon following a security assessment on the matter,” the statement said.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHollywood FL Cop Shot, Killed in Jewish Neighborhood by Teen Robber
Next articleDM Gantz Pressured to Free Hunger-Striking Hamas Terrorist
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...