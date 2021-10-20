Photo Credit: COGAT / IDF

The IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a statement Wednesday that Israel will expand the number of Gazan workers permitted to enter Israel via the Erez Crossing.

Three thousand Gazan workers and trade merchants will be allowed to cross into Israel for work, in addition to the 7,000 Gazans who already have received such permits, COGAT said.

“The decision to increase the quota of merchants was made by the political echelon following a security assessment on the matter,” the statement said.