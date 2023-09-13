Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Construction has begun on the expansion of the Mizmoriya crossing between eastern Gush Etzion and Jerusalem.

Funding for the project was approved Wednesday by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Eastern Gush Etzion is home to Jewish communities such as Nokdim and Tekoa.

“After a long struggle which time and time again was postponed due to constraints, we are excited that finally the expansion of the crossing point is being carried out in practice,” said Gush Etzion Council and Yesha Council head Shlomo Ne’eman.

“Many thanks to Defense Minister Yoav Galant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who made this improvement happen.”

The construction comes one year after then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz promised to discuss expansion of the crossing, needed to improve the flow of traffic between the region and the capital.