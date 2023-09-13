Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90
The Jewish town of Tekoa and the Arab town of Tuqu'a

Construction has begun on the expansion of the Mizmoriya crossing between eastern Gush Etzion and Jerusalem.

Funding for the project was approved Wednesday by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Eastern Gush Etzion is home to Jewish communities such as Nokdim and Tekoa.

“After a long struggle which time and time again was postponed due to constraints, we are excited that finally the expansion of the crossing point is being carried out in practice,” said Gush Etzion Council and Yesha Council head Shlomo Ne’eman.

“Many thanks to Defense Minister Yoav Galant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who made this improvement happen.”

The construction comes one year after then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz promised to discuss expansion of the crossing, needed to improve the flow of traffic between the region and the capital.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

