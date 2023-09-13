Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90
Gazans burn tires during "night confusion" riots near the border with Israel, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. March 19 2019

At least four Gazans – possibly five – died Wednesday in a “violent disturbance” on Israel’s southern border (euphemistically referred to as “riots”), according to an IDF spokesperson quoted Wednesday night by The Jerusalem Post.

Advertisement


Hundreds of Gazans flocked to the border of northern Gaza, hurling grenades, and other explosives at IDF troops defending southern Israel from terrorist infiltration.

During the chaos, the attackers attempted to launch an explosive device over the border into Israeli territory.

“The bomb exploded in the Gaza Strip and as a result several people who were nearby were injured,” the IDF said in its statement. “There were no casualties to our forces.”

“Ultimately, terrorism ends up harming everyone involved,” the IDF said.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleConstruction Begins on Expansion of Mizmoriya Crossing from Eastern Gush Etzion to Jerusalem
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR