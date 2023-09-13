Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

At least four Gazans – possibly five – died Wednesday in a “violent disturbance” on Israel’s southern border (euphemistically referred to as “riots”), according to an IDF spokesperson quoted Wednesday night by The Jerusalem Post.

This is the moment rioters placed an explosive device on the Gaza security fence during a violent riot, attempting to hurt Israelis, only to have it backfire at them. Ultimately, terrorism ends up harming everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/RoO2UrDabF — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 13, 2023

Hundreds of Gazans flocked to the border of northern Gaza, hurling grenades, and other explosives at IDF troops defending southern Israel from terrorist infiltration.

During the chaos, the attackers attempted to launch an explosive device over the border into Israeli territory.

“The bomb exploded in the Gaza Strip and as a result several people who were nearby were injured,” the IDF said in its statement. “There were no casualties to our forces.”

“Ultimately, terrorism ends up harming everyone involved,” the IDF said.