Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Eight children were among the 15 people who were injured Tuesday in a severe collision between a truck and a minibus transporting children on Highway 6 near the HaAmakim Interchange, close to Mount Carmel national park in northern Israel.

A United Hatzalah emergency medical team provided critical initial on-site medical care to those who were injured. EMTs Itzik Shayou and Zion Dahan provided medical assistance at the scene to a man in his 60s and two younger individuals.

“All three were in serious condition,” the EMTs said. “Two others sustained moderate injuries, while ten people, eight of whom were children, suffered light injuries,” the EMTs said.

“Fire crews also operated at the scene due to the nature of the accident.”

