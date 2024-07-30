Photo Credit: Public domain

Sources indicate that the United Kingdom is considering a suspension of certain arms exports to Israel, according to The Telegraph, which cited two Israeli officials who stated Israel has been anticipating such an announcement, although intense diplomatic discussions are currently underway with the newly elected Labour government.

Needless to say, such a policy shift would result in a notable strain on UK-Israel relations.

Advertisement





According to the UK, as of May 31, 2024, the British government issued 345 export licenses to local arms manufacturers for sales to Israel. Another 185 licenses are in progress for approval.

Back in June, Fabian Uziell-Hamilton, 69, a Jewish Labour MP for Leeds North East, who served briefly as Shadow Foreign Minister, was asked by a Labour voter who accused Israel of genocide, “Should we be selling arms to Israel?” To which Hamilton, the grandson of a rabbi, replied, according to The Telegraph: “On the issue of arms sales, if we win the election next week we will stop arms sales to Israel immediately.”

“We don’t supply a huge number of arms, but we will stop them because we’re complicit if we don’t,” the Labour MP added, “We will also stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which is our largest client.” (Labour’s Jewish Shadow FM: No Arms Sales to Israel after We Win)

The Times reported this week that a final decision on arms sales to Israel may be delayed until later in the summer. Also, the exact extent of the proposed restrictions remains uncertain.

Initially, Israeli sources anticipated an announcement as early as Tuesday. However, the recent escalation of regional tensions, following Hezbollah’s attack that resulted in the deaths of 12 Israeli children on Saturday, may influence the UK government’s timeline (It won’t be proper to announce cutting military supplies while the small victims are being buried).

A spokesperson for the UK government told The Telegraph, “We are currently reviewing Israel’s adherence to international humanitarian law.”

Recent actions by the UK government indicate a shift toward a hostile stance on Israel. Labour Foreign Secretary David Lammy recently declared the reinstatement of funding for UNRWA, some of whose employees were documented participating in the October 7 atrocities. This decision comes despite ongoing inquiries into these serious allegations.

Additionally, the Labor government has reversed the position of its Conservative predecessors, withdrawing its opposition to potential arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

These moves suggest Labour is recalibrating the UK’s approach to Israeli policies and actions.

The UK has a history of attempting to arrest Israeli officials on trumped-up charges.

In 2005, retired Israeli general Doron Almog narrowly avoided arrest for alleged war crimes in the UK by remaining on his plane at Heathrow Airport. British police were denied permission to board by El Al, Israel’s national airline, fearing an armed confrontation. This incident sparked a minor diplomatic row, with Israel calling it an “outrage” and the UK apologizing for any embarrassment caused.

Subsequently, several high-ranking Israeli military and political figures canceled trips to the UK due to fears of potential arrest.

In 2006, future IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi canceled plans to study in the UK.

In 2007, former Shin Bet chief, MK Avi Dichter canceled a speaking engagement at King’s College London.

In 2009, an arrest warrant was issued for opposition leader Tzipi Livni over alleged war crimes during the 2008-09 Gaza War. Police raided a London hotel, but Livni was not in the UK. This incident led to Israeli military officers canceling a planned visit for fear of arrest, as British authorities could not guarantee their safety from legal action.

Share this article on WhatsApp: