A female Palestinian Authority terrorist attempted to shoot personnel at the Metsudot checkpoint near Beit Yatir on May 9, 2023. She was neutralized by her intended targets.

A 27-year-old Jewish woman with mental health issues dressed up as a female Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist early Tuesday evening, complete with an air gun, and pretended to attack staff at the Metsudot checkpoint near Beit Yatir in the southern Hebron Hills.

The young woman shouted “Allah Hu Akbar” while pointing the air gun at the security personnel.

Tragically, the young woman succeeded in her attempted “suicide by IDF” and in fact was neutralized by security personnel, who believed she was a terrorist threatening their lives with live ammunition.

