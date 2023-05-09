Photo Credit: 1717Bazz / YouTube screenshot

A 27-year-old Jewish woman with mental health issues dressed up as a female Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist early Tuesday evening, complete with an air gun, and pretended to attack staff at the Metsudot checkpoint near Beit Yatir in the southern Hebron Hills.

The young woman shouted “Allah Hu Akbar” while pointing the air gun at the security personnel.

Tragically, the young woman succeeded in her attempted “suicide by IDF” and in fact was neutralized by security personnel, who believed she was a terrorist threatening their lives with live ammunition.