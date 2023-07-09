Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Police

A female Arab terrorist was neutralized late Sunday afternoon after attempting to carry out a stabbing attack in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat HaMivtar.

The attack took place at a Light Rail station (Givat HaTachmoshet / Ammunition Hill) on Haim Bar Lev Street. The terrorist was first noticed by an alert train guard, who shot her after she refused to drop her weapon.

“A short time ago, a report was received of an attempted stabbing at the light rail station in Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem, Israel Police said in a statement.

There were no casualties, police said.

“The suspect was neutralized in the act by the light rail security guard. She is currently being treated by medical personnel for minor wounds.

המפכ״ל בשיחה עם המאבטח שזיהה את המחבלת. צילום : משטרת ישראל pic.twitter.com/mQ27TsjFmj — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 9, 2023

“Many police forces were called to the scene and the scene of the incident was shut down in order to enable collection of evidence as part of the investigation,” police added.