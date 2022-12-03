Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces caught a Palestinian Authority Arab Saturday night as he attempted to infiltrate into Israel from northern Gaza.

According to an IDF spokesperson, the suspect was not armed.

He was transferred to security personnel for further questioning.

The incident took place following the launch of a single rocket at southern Israel from Gaza earlier in the evening.

The rocket landed in an open area. No physical injuries and no property damage was reported.