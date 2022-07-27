Photo Credit: Unsplash

Israel’s Health Ministry warned citizens on Wednesday to expect “extreme heat” in the coming days, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

Israel’s Meteorological Service said the heat wave is expected to last through the weekend and possibly into next week.

The ministry called on the general public, senior citizens and those with chronic diseases in particular to be careful to avoid exposure to the heat and sun as much as possible.

Israelis were also warned to avoid unnecessary physical exertion, remember to drink water and to stay in air-conditioned areas as much as possible.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

