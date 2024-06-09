Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Tragedy amid the joy: It may even have happened during the moments of his son’s rescue, but 59-year-old Yossi Meir was found lifeless Saturday by officials who came to tell him at 12 noon that his 22-year-old son Almog Meir Jan was on his way home.

The rescue took place at 11 am, just an hour before the elder Meir was found by those who came to give him the good news.

Magen David Adom (MDA) first responders were immediately summoned but were forced to declare Almog’s father had passed away.

Foreign teams were also called to the scene to collect evidence and determine how and why Yossi Meir died.