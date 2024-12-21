Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Israeli forces intercepted a combat drone over southern Israel on Saturday afternoon.

Red Alert sirens were activated in Gvulot, Talmei Eliyahu and Ein HaBesor once the UAV infiltration was picked up.

“A UAV that crossed into Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

The phrase “from the east” is used to refer to missiles and/or drones that were launched towards Israel from Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, or Iranian militias in Iraq.

Earlier in the day, a ballistic missile was fired at Israel by the Houthis. The long-range Arrow air defense system inexplicably failed to intercept the missile, which landed in a playground at around 3:50 am in Yafo (Jaffa), which is part of Greater Tel Aviv.

Miraculously, no one was killed in the attack.

Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

