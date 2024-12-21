Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli forces intercepted a combat drone over southern Israel on Saturday afternoon.

Red Alert sirens were activated in Gvulot, Talmei Eliyahu and Ein HaBesor once the UAV infiltration was picked up.

Advertisement





“A UAV that crossed into Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

The phrase “from the east” is used to refer to missiles and/or drones that were launched towards Israel from Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, or Iranian militias in Iraq.

Earlier in the day, a ballistic missile was fired at Israel by the Houthis. The long-range Arrow air defense system inexplicably failed to intercept the missile, which landed in a playground at around 3:50 am in Yafo (Jaffa), which is part of Greater Tel Aviv.

Miraculously, no one was killed in the attack.

Share this article on WhatsApp: