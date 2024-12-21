Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli forces this weekend discovered and destroyed some 4.7 miles (7.5 kilometers) of Hamas terror tunnels beneath the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia.

Soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, alongside engineering troops, identified and dismantled three underground tunnel routes spanning approximately 4.7 miles (7.5 kilometers) in length and reaching dozens of meters beneath the city.

In one of the tunnel routes, IDF equipment that had been captured by Hamas terrorists on October 7th was discovered, along with maps of Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip, weapons, and living quarters.

Meanwhile, the Kfir Brigade is continuing its operations in Beit under the command of the 162nd Division.

Kfir forces have spent more than two months eliminating terrorists in close-quarters combat, hunting for weapons, and destroying terrorist infrastructure above and below ground. The forces have also conducted airstrikes on military targets in the area.

