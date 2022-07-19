Photo Credit: IDF
A bullet fired by Gaza terrorists that hit an industrial structure in Netiv Ha’asara on July 19, 2022

The Israel Defense Forces struck an empty Hamas observation post on Tuesday in response to gunfire aimed from Gaza at a nearby Israeli community.

No one was injured in the attack on the terrorists’ observation post, located near the Gaza city of Beit Hanoun.

Advertisement

The strike came in retaliation for gunfire by Gaza terrorists that hit a locksmith’s shop in the southern Israel town of Netiv Ha’Asara earlier in the day.

The bullets were nearly two inches long.

No one was physically injured in the attack, which followed the launch of four rockets at Israel from Gaza this past Saturday.

The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted one of the rockets, indicating it was headed for a populated area.

In response, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement that Israel Defense Forces will response to “any fire, any incendiary balloon…swiftly and forcefully and without hesitation.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUS Dept of Transportation Warns Airlines to Seat Children with Parents At No Additional Cost
Next articleNetanyahu Retains Leadership of Likud, Galon Hopes for Meretz Return
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...