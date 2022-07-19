Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces struck an empty Hamas observation post on Tuesday in response to gunfire aimed from Gaza at a nearby Israeli community.

No one was injured in the attack on the terrorists’ observation post, located near the Gaza city of Beit Hanoun.

The strike came in retaliation for gunfire by Gaza terrorists that hit a locksmith’s shop in the southern Israel town of Netiv Ha’Asara earlier in the day.

The bullets were nearly two inches long.

No one was physically injured in the attack, which followed the launch of four rockets at Israel from Gaza this past Saturday.

The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted one of the rockets, indicating it was headed for a populated area.

In response, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement that Israel Defense Forces will response to “any fire, any incendiary balloon…swiftly and forcefully and without hesitation.”