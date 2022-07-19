Photo Credit: Arie Leib Abrams / Flash 90

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will retain his leadership of the Likud party after the party’s primary was cancelled this week.

Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, who attempted to contest Netanyahu to lead the party, withdrew his bid three weeks ago in response to pressure from within the ranks, citing party unity.

The official announcement was made Tuesday morning by a Likud oversight committee, after the deadline expired Monday for candidates to declare their intent to run against Netanyahu.

A primary for the rest of the spots on the Likud slate will be held on August 10.

Netanyahu has led the Likud for 23 years and has been Israel’s longest serving prime minister, with more than 15 years in the post, including continuous terms from 2005 until this past year.

Galon Attempts Meretz Comeback

Former Meretz chairperson Zehava Galon, meanwhile, has decided to return to politics and will attempt to win back her old job.

Galon left the post in 2018.

Meretz chairperson Nitzan Horowitz recently announced he will step down from the leadership, however – clearing the way for the former chairperson to run for her former position.