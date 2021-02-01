Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS
The fence along the border between Israel and Lebanon in Rosh HaNikra, in the Western Galilee, Northern Israel. Rosh HaNikra, Jun 9, 2019.

An IDF drone crashed in south Lebanon on Monday, the IDF stated.

The IDF stated that the drone crashed while on an operation on the Lebanese border, and that there is no fear of an intelligence leakage.

It did not state the circumstances that caused the drone to crash or its type.

The Hezbollah terror organization claimed it downed the aircraft and took control of it in the area of the village of Lida, which is located adjacent to Ramot Naftali in Israel.

However, similar drones have previously crashed in the Gaza Strip, and in Lebanon.

In those incidents, the Rochev Shamayim (Skylark) drone, a mini close-range tactical unmanned air vehicle (UAV) system designed and manufactured by Elbit Systems to carry out intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance operations, crashed.

The UAV is primarily used for bad weather reconnaissance, data collection, and target marking for upwards of 50 km missions.

Aryeh Savir, Tazpit News Agency
http://tazpit.org.il
Aryeh Savir is director of the International division of Tazpit News Agency.

