Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The IDF reported that its 551st reserve brigade, a brigade comprised of veteran commandos and paratroopers, fought Saturday afternoon in the Beit Hanoun area in the northeastern part of the Gaza Strip, where it destroyed infrastructure and many weapons of the Hamas terrorist organization and killed a number of terrorists.

*חטיבה 551, חטיבת המילואים של יוצאי קומנדו וצנחנים, נלחמת באיזור בית חאנון, משמידה תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חמאס, אמצעי לחימה רבים ומחסלת מחבלים* *במסגרת פעילות החטיבה, השמידו הכוחות אמצעי לחימה, תחמושת ומטענים שאותרו בגן ילדים במרחב בית חאנון.* כוחות חטיבה 551, חטיבת מילואים… pic.twitter.com/l0uVHxfiti — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 11, 2023

As further proof of Hamas hiding behind its own civilians including children, the forces found ammunition and explosives in a kindergarten.

The 551st brigade, said the IDF, has over the past two weeks, eliminated terrorists, searched buildings for weapons, and located and attacked hundreds of “precise” targets in cooperation with air force, engineering and armor forces.

Also, the fighters of the brigade located and destroyed many terror tunnel shafts, took control of military and even civilian buildings where a large amount of weapons, maps and intelligence materials of the terrorist organization Hamas were found.