Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Israel Ministry of Defense

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned this weekend during a visit to Israel’s northern border that Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, has moved from provocations against Israel to incidents of outright aggression.

Speaking during a situation assessment with the IDF Division 91 Commander and other senior military officials, Gallant warned Lebanese citizens that they are being dragged into war with Israel by Hezbollah.

“I have come here in order to conduct a situation assessment in light of Hezbollah’s aggression,”he said. “It’s no longer just provocations.”

“Hezbollah is trying to harm the citizens of Israel; it tries and takes blow after blow. Our forces in the northern arena are prepared, the pilots are sitting in the cockpits, ready for any command, prepared and facing the north.

“My message to Lebanese citizens: I see Gazan civilians evacuating [their homes] and walking along the beach, heading south as they carry white flags [because of Hamas].

“Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon to a possible war, and is making mistakes,” Gallant said. “If [Hezbollah] will make such mistakes here, the first to pay the price will be the citizens [because of Hezbollah]. What we can do in Gaza, we can also do in Beirut,” he warned.

Gallant also expressed his appreciation to active duty soldiers and reservists who are serving in the area for their actions in thwarting terrorists and eliminating terror targets in Lebanon.