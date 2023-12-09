Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton / Flash 90

A female IDF soldier was seriously injured during the day on Shabbat when a vehicle ran her over as she was guarding the gate to the Tzrifin military base in Rishon Lezion, the IDF said.

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics were called to the scene at around 4 pm, where they began treating the 20-year-old soldier.

She was taken to Shamir Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, semi-conscious, with multi-system injuries, MDA reported.

The ramming allegedly took place after a car chase. Police arrested two suspects at the scene. The incident is under investigation as a traffic accident, and not a terror attack, police said.