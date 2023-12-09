Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
IDF soldiers find Hamas weapons in the unlikeliest places -- even inside a big huggable teddy bear in a school in Gaza. Dec. 8, 2023

A teddy bear stuffed with sniper rifles and ammunition, along with various weaponry, was found inside a school in Gaza.

Advertisement


During operations by the 551th Division on Friday, IDF soldiers found sniper rifles and ammunition hidden inside a teddy bear in a school in Gaza.

More weapons were found in a nearby school as well, hidden in classrooms and some packed in UNRWA and USAID bags.

The findings again confirm that Hamas uses children’s games to conceal weapons, while deliberately putting the children of Gaza at risk.

Throughout the war, weapons have been found hidden in children’s items and play areas, including inside a girl’s backpack, under children’s beds, in schools, and in playgrounds.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael Will Act Militarily Against Houthis if Biden Doesn’t
Next articleIDF Soldier Injured in Ramming at Gate to Tzrifin Army Base
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR