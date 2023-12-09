Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

A teddy bear stuffed with sniper rifles and ammunition, along with various weaponry, was found inside a school in Gaza.

During operations by the 551th Division on Friday, IDF soldiers found sniper rifles and ammunition hidden inside a teddy bear in a school in Gaza.

More weapons were found in a nearby school as well, hidden in classrooms and some packed in UNRWA and USAID bags.

The findings again confirm that Hamas uses children’s games to conceal weapons, while deliberately putting the children of Gaza at risk.

Throughout the war, weapons have been found hidden in children’s items and play areas, including inside a girl’s backpack, under children’s beds, in schools, and in playgrounds.