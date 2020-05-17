Photo Credit: Flash 90
The IDF in the Har Dov region along the Lebanon border. ARCHIVE: Oct. 7, 2014

IDF soldiers opened fire Sunday afternoon at a man who crossed the Lebanese border into Israel near Mount Dov – the area also known as Shebaa Farms.

The suspect was spotted by the soldiers during routine operational activity as he crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israel.

It’s not clear why the man crossed the border, the IDF said. He was flown to a hospital to treat his injuries, the IDF said, adding the incident is under investigation.

