Photo Credit: Flash 90

IDF soldiers opened fire Sunday afternoon at a man who crossed the Lebanese border into Israel near Mount Dov – the area also known as Shebaa Farms.

The suspect was spotted by the soldiers during routine operational activity as he crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israel.

During routine activity on Mount Dov in northern Israel, IDF soldiers spotted a suspect who crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israel. The suspect was wounded by IDF fire and is now being evacuated to a hospital in Israel. The incident is being looked into. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 17, 2020

Advertisement



It’s not clear why the man crossed the border, the IDF said. He was flown to a hospital to treat his injuries, the IDF said, adding the incident is under investigation.