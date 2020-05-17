Photo Credit: The Hill screengrab via YouTube

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo went to new lengths on Sunday to convince every resident of the state to be sure to be tested for the coronavirus.

“This test is so easy,” Cuomo said to reporters during his daily briefing on camera, “it is fast and so easy that even a governor can take this test.”

And with that, Cuomo said he would “demonstrate how easy it is to take this test.” And without further ado, the governor invited Dr. Elizabeth DuCorte to administer the test to him.”

It’s quick, easy and painless. If I have time, you do too. pic.twitter.com/0ANntppYVK — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 17, 2020

“That is the whole test,” Cuomo said after he had his nose swabbed. “I’m not in pain, I’m not in discomfort. Closing my eyes was a moment of relaxation. There is no reason why you should not get the test.”

The governor is urging New Yorkers to get tested as soon as possible in order to be able to trace and contain the virus as New York State begins to reopen, and emerge from the shutdown.

As of Sunday there were a total of 355,037 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus. The death toll across the state – including probable cases as well as those of people who were known to have died from the virus – has reached 28,168.

There were an additional 139 deaths reported Sunday – 106 were in hospitals, and 33 were in nursing homes, according to figures quoted by the governor. It was the lowest one-day total reported since late March.

Likewise, the total number of patients in the state who are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday was 5,897, which has also declined, down from 6,220 on Friday.