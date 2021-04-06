Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS

The Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center – Ichilov Hospital, Israel’s second-largest hospital, reported Monday that it admitted no new Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, that no patients were on life supports and that no patients had died of the virus, the first time since the pandemic began in the country a bit over a years ago.

In addition, Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak also closed their Coronavirus ICU, and they too have no one there on ventilators.

Advertisement



The rapid and successful vaccination campaign has dramatically brought to a decline in the pandemic in the country and has enabled Israel to almost fully reopen its economy, including closed shopping malls and cultural events.

The Health Ministry updated Tuesday that over 5,277,000 Israelis, some 57%, received the first vaccine, and over 4,861,000 received the second dose, 52% of citizens.

In comparison, only 13.4% of senior citizens in European Union countries received at least one dose. The World Health Organization estimates that in the whole of Europe, with 750 million inhabitants in 53 countries, only 4% received the two required doses.

Israel’s Ministry of Health updated that it documented only 375 new COVID-19 cases over the past day.

Of the 55,508 tests done over the past day, only 0.7% returned positive.

319 of the patients hospitalized with Corona are in serious condition, 175 of them are on life support. The numbers here have been steadily dropping.

6,253 Israelis have died of the virus.