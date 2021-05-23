Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

For the first time since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, all restrictions in the State of Israel will be lifted. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced today that he will not extend the restrictions that will expire next Tuesday, June 1st.

During the next two weeks, restrictions on entry and exit to Israel will remain, and if necessary, tightened.

Minister Edelstein said “Israel is back to normal! Less than six months ago, we carried out the best vaccination campaign in the world. Today, we have been harvesting the fruits of vaccines with low and stable morbidity rates.”