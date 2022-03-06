Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadez / TPS
The field hospital to be deployed to Ukraine was packed up at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Tel Aviv, and is now “ready to go,” Israeli officials said.

In the coming days, the new medical facility will assist with humanitarian efforts to help Ukrainian refugees.

Israel to Establish Field Hospital in Ukraine

It will be operated through Sheba Medical Center, Clalit Health Services and medical staffs of additional hospitals.

Once in Ukraine, the new field hospital will include departments for the hospitalization of children and adults, an emergency room, a delivery room and a primary care clinic, and will use advanced technologies for remote medicine.

