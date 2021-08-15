Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90
Israel Defense Force soldiers in the Sky Rider unit seen during a training drill at the Tze'elim army base on August 05, 2013.

An IDF Sky Rider unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV/drone) fell Saturday in Syrian territory, during a “routine operation,” the Israeli military said.

The drone dropped due to a technical malfunction, the IDF said in a tweet.

“There is no fear of information leaking,” the IDF said.

The incident is under investigation.

