Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

An Israeli soldier in his 20s was hit by a car whose driver then got out and attacked him with an axe, near a Haifa naval base, on Monday morning

According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, the victim was evacuated to the Rambam Medical Center in serious condition.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw the injured man lying next to the wall while he was conscious and suffering from severe bruises on his lower limbs. We gave him medical treatment that included dressings and giving painkillers and evacuated him in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital when he was in serious condition,” said MDA paramedic Hanan Zohar.

The attacker was neutralized by security forces. The IDF confirms it was a terror attack.