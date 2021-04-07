Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90
Health care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the Coronavirus.

The Israeli unemployment rate has dropped; in the first half of March 2021 it fell to 4.4 percent from 5.6 percent in the second half of February, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

There was a rise, however, in the percentage of people who stopped working due to dismissal or closure of the workplace, from 12 percent in March 2020 rising to 15.4 percent in the second half of February 2021.

The figure includes employees who were temporarily absent from work all week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

