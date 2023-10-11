Photo Credit: Flash 90

At least one Israeli was wounded Wednesday afternoon in a shooting attack at the Tunnels Road checkpoint on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem.

Security forces at the checkpoint returned fire and neutralized the terrorist.

The victim, a security guard about 20 years old who was staffing the checkpoint, suffered “penetrating wounds to his limbs,” according to the Magen David Adom emergency medical response service. He was treated at the scene by Magen David Adom medics before being taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

“The victim was lying on the road, fully conscious, with a penetrating injury to his lower body,” said MDA Paramedic Nadav Taieb and EMT Aba Richman. “We provided medical treatment including bandaging and evacuated him in an MDA MICU to hospital in moderate condition,” they added.

Mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne’eman said in response to the attack that the IDF and security forces are currently on high alert and prepared for any scenario.

“We ask residents to carry a weapon with all its cartridges and to be vigilant,” Ne’eman said. “We wish the wounded a speedy recovery and stand by all our soldiers wherever they are serving, and we remind you that our hospitals have no places for injured terrorists.”