Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

The Israeli air carrier Israir, owned by supermarket mogul Rami Levi, announced Tuesday the start of direct flights to Morocco from Israel.

The new route, set to begin on July 19, will depart from Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, and fly direct to Marrakech.

Morocco is the fourth Arab nation to join the “circle of peace” recently after the initial signing of the Abraham Accords by Israel, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Israir Vice President of Marketing Gil Stav said in a statement: “We estimate that demand will be high and that hundreds of thousands of passengers from Israel will visit the destination as part of vacation packages or as part of tour packages.”

The Israeli carrier said it is planning to operate five flights per week on the new route.