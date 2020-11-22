Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

The weekend’s rains continued to raise the water level of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee). The Kinneret rose 2 centimeters and is currently 209.98 meters (689 feet) below sea level.

The water level is 1.18 meters below the upper red line, at which point the lake is filled to maximum capacity. By the time it reaches the upper red line, the dam needs to be opened to prevent flooding. The upper red line is at 208.8 meters (685 feet) below sea level.

Advertisement



The Kinneret is a freshwater lake located in northern Israel next to the city of Tiberias and is located below sea level.

The temperature today on the Kinneret is a sunny 77 degrees Fahrenheit.