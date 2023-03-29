Photo Credit: Markus Winkler / Pixabay

On the occasion of Passover, the Population and Immigration Authority presents how many people in Israel have names related to the holiday, such as Pesach, matzah, freedom and even Pharaoh.

The most common name is Moshe (Moses) with 112,205 males and 90 females.

3,990 women and 5 men are called Geula (redemption).

115 women and 3680 men are named Nissan – the Hebrew month when Passover is celebrated.

Women

Aviva (Spring) – 8,956

Omer – 5,919

Aviv (Spring) – 5,237

Geula (Redemption) – 3,990

Dror – 751

Herut (Freedom) – 284

Nissan – 115

Moshe – 90

Matzah – 4

Pharaoh – 1

Pesach (Passover) – 1

Men

Moshe – 112,205

Omer – 39,149

Aviv – 13,510

Dror – 8237

Nissan – 3680

Pesach – 1419

Herut – 6

Geula – 5