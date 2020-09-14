Photo Credit: Chanh Nguyen / Pixabay

Just when you thought it was safe to go out with your mask to a socially distant capsule . . . you probably were right, but don’t make any assumptions.

The Israeli delegation to this week’s White House peace treaty ceremony reportedly caused some raised eyebrows Monday with its insistence on extra social distancing, masks and capsules.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Israelis allegedly were asking for their delegation to receive a separate capsule from the rest of the attendees at the ceremony in order to avoid having to quarantine upon their return.

Ok, the details. First of all, the White House does encourage people to wear masks. This is from the email Abraham Accord invitees received What Israel wants is for its delegation to be in a separate pod from the rest of the attendees so we don't have to quarantine at home. pic.twitter.com/qnVHAI1BDq — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) September 14, 2020

Since the White House has no problem with COVID-19 security, masks, etc., the question is unlikely to focus on the issue of coronavirus. It may, however, be about protocol or White House security.

In addition, some of the local media are also simply looking for reasons to create noise around this event so they will have another excuse to criticize the Trump Administration.

