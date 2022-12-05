Photo Credit: Fan Railer / Wikimedia

The planned opening of the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport is being rescheduled due to delays in final certifications, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced Monday.

“While we had targeted the start of passenger operations at Newark’s new Terminal A for December 8, the fire alarm and security systems have yet to pass their final tests,” said Port Authority spokesperson Thomas Pietrykoski. “We expect these issues to be resolved shortly,” he added.

The terminal, which has been undergoing a major redevelopment, was originally designed to service some nine million passengers annually, but millions more have passed through its doors, creating chaos much of the time.

The new terminal has 33 gates and is designed to handle nearly 14 million passengers each year.

It comes with a price tag of $2.7 billion, the largest single investment in New Jersey by the Port Authority in the 101-year history of the agency.

Four airlines will operate in the terminal: Air Canada, American Airlines, JetBlue Airways and United Airlines.