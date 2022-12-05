Photo Credit: Office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram

At least three Russian service members were killed, and four others wounded Monday in Ukrainian drone strikes on air bases in Russia’s Saratov region and in Ryazan, southeast of Moscow.

Large explosions were reported at the Dyagilevo air base in Ryazan and the Engels air base in Saratov.

Long-range strategic bombers are believed to be based at the Engels air base, which has been used to launch cruise missile strikes on Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Both bases are located hundreds of miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the strikes. However, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote in a tweet, “If something is launched into other countries’ airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point.”

Following the attacks, Russia launched missile strikes Monday at cities across Ukraine, continuing Moscow’s efforts to target the country’s power grid and critical infrastructure. The attacks are forcing civilians to contend with Ukraine’s freezing cold temperatures without heat or water.

At least two people were killed, and two others were injured in Monday’s strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine air defenses were launched to intercept missiles in Kyiv – where explosions were heard – and the central Ukraine city of Vinnytsia.