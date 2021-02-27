Photo Credit: Kan News screen grab via Twitter

Israelis gathered to celebrate Purim this weekend at the Yafo (Jaffa) flea market a few hours before the start of a night curfew that is supposed to work towards protecting the population against the spread of the coronavirus, Israel’s Hebrew-language Kan News public broadcasting news team reported Saturday night.

As one can see in the video clip below, the celebrants enjoyed the beautiful weather.

Advertisement



Very few wore masks and all were too busy partying to consider the ongoing pleas of the prime minister, the health minister and the health ministry guidelines to engage in social distancing — really the only surefire ways, so far, to prevent COVID-19. (There is obviously no place to even discuss handwashing.)

שעות לפני תחילת העוצר הלילי: מסיבות רחוב המוניות מתקיימות בשוק הפשפשים ביפו@daniel_elazar pic.twitter.com/FQ7rQMKrxx — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 27, 2021

“There’s no corona, the corona is ended,” sang one partygoer as she was interviewed by the news team.

"אין קורונה, נגמרה הקורונה": אחת החוגגות במסיבת פורים בשוק הפשפשים@daniel_elazar pic.twitter.com/zkEZbavUUt — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 27, 2021