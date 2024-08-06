Photo Credit: Flash 90

The regional councils across northern Israel are warning residents in their communities to stay close to their safe spaces, given the uptick in Hezbollah drone and rocket attacks over the past 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, seven people were wounded, including one in critical condition, when an Iron Dome interceptor missile misfired while trying to intercept an attack drone from Lebanon.

Advertisement





The shrapnel from the missile, when it landed, hit a man in a vehicle on Highway 4 and wounded a woman in a nearby parking lot, along with several other people. Two of the victims were treated for severe anxiety.

In the aftermath of that attack, the Merom HaGalil Regional Council sent a message Tuesday afternoon warning residents of Avivim, Dovev, Alma, Rehaniya, Dalton, Kerem Ben Zimra, Safsufa, Bar Yohai, Or HaGanuz, Kadita, Meron, Birya, and Amuka to limit activities and stay indoors as much as possible.

“Following a situational assessment, we recommend that in frontline communities, non-essential activities be minimized and that residents stay near protected areas,” the message said.

“Essential activities should be conducted indoors, and gatherings in open areas should be avoided as much as possible. This notice is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.”

Similar notices were sent to residents in the cities of Kiryat Shmona and Nahariya, as well as those living in the Upper Galilee Regional Council district.

The IDF Home Front Command has not yet issued any specific directives to anyone in the country. Iran and Hezbollah are expected to coordinate a “serious attack” on Israel together with other Iranian proxies in response to last week’s assassinations of Hezbollah’s chief of staff in Beirut, and the Hamas politburo chief during his visit to Tehran.

Share this article on WhatsApp: