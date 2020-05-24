Photo Credit: Abir Sultan/Flash 90

Peruvian authorities have released Hodaya Monsongo, who has been in prison in Peru for almost a year after being charged with drug trafficking.

Hodaya, who is 25 years old and has medical and mental health issues, was arrested last summer on suspicion of smuggling drugs and is facing similar charges in court.

She was released to house arrest and is being hosted by a Jewish family in Lima, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated Sunday.

President Reuven Rivlin had written President of Peru Martin Alberto Vizcarra Cornejo in February requesting to grant clemency to Monsongo.

In his letter, Rivlin wrote that Hodaya suffers medical issues and has been diagnosed with limited cognitive ability, and her judgment is therefore impaired.

He noted that she has no previous criminal record and that “it is reasonable to believe that her unique condition, as described in his letter, led her to be involved in the alleged matter unintentionally.”

Rivlin thanked Peru on Sunday for accepting his petition.