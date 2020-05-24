Woman injured in fall into shaft near Western Wall

Photo Credit: United Hatzala

A woman in her 20s was moderately injured when she fell into a shaft near the Western Wall in the early morning hours Sunday.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Maor Nachum who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “Together with an ambulance team from United Hatzalah I treated the woman for her injuries at the scene. After firefighters extracted her from the shaft, she was transported to the hospital for further care. She was in stable and moderate condition at the time of transport.”