Photo Credit: Gunner Bothman/TPS

An Israeli man was stabbed and seriously in Petah Tikvah on Monday evening, an incident the Shin Bet security agency is now investigating as a possible terrorist attack.

The man in his 50s was stabbed and was evacuated to a hospital in a serious and unstable condition. He suffered stab wounds in his chest and is on life support.

Advertisement

The attacker has escaped.

Initially thought to be a criminal incident, the police changed its line of investigation to include suspicions of terrorism.

At the request of the police, a court has issued a gag order on all details of the incident and subsequent investigation.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article100-Year-Old Nazi Guard Found Fit to Stand Trial, Helped Murder 3,518
Next articleJewish Republicans Battle Jewish Democrats over Who’s (More) Afraid of Ilhan Omar
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...