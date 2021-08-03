Photo Credit: Gunner Bothman/TPS

An Israeli man was stabbed and seriously in Petah Tikvah on Monday evening, an incident the Shin Bet security agency is now investigating as a possible terrorist attack.

The man in his 50s was stabbed and was evacuated to a hospital in a serious and unstable condition. He suffered stab wounds in his chest and is on life support.

The attacker has escaped.

Initially thought to be a criminal incident, the police changed its line of investigation to include suspicions of terrorism.

At the request of the police, a court has issued a gag order on all details of the incident and subsequent investigation.