Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash9-

A man from eastern Jerusalem was arrested on Friday on suspicion of breaking into the home of and stabbing an elderly woman in what authorities are investigating as a possible terrorist attack.

The Jerusalem District Court on Thursday imposed a week-long gag order on the probe into a stabbing that left a 74-year-old woman seriously wounded in the capital’s downtown area.

Advertisement





The Israel Police said that the probe into the incident was ongoing, stressing that “all directions of the investigation are being examined.”

In a possible indication that terrorism is suspected, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) is involved in the investigation.

Around noon on Thursday, the Magen David Adom emergency medical service received a report about a woman who was found wounded inside a home on Koresh Street near Jerusalem City Hall.

MDA medics provided first aid to the victim and evacuated her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition.

Her condition has since improved, and she is now listed as moderately wounded.

Share this article on WhatsApp: