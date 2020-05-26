Photo Credit: Flash90

The Palestinian Authority (PA) will continue to run its civilian operations, despite declaring an end to all agreements with Israel, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday.

Answering a question about the PA’s decision to end all agreements with Israel and how that would affect the PA residents since everyday life is connected to Israel, Shtayyeh said that being absolved from the agreements as declared by PA head Mahmoud Abbas last week does not mean not caring for the PA citizens.

He said the PA would try to channel its operation through international bodies instead of through Israel.

Any interaction with the Gaza Strip, for example, such as sending medicine, will be done through United Nations agencies, the World Health Organization, international organizations and the Red Cross, he said.

Similarly, certain things that are done by Israel, such as monetary activities, banking, and issuing passports or ID cards for PA residents, will also be taken care of through international organizations.

It is unclear what international organizations he was relating too and if this is actionable.

Abbas declared an end to the agreements signed with Israel and the United States and said he was turning over responsibility for the PA territories back to Israel last week in response to Israeli plans to declares sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, as stipulated in the new Israeli government’s coalition agreement.

While Abbas declared the turning over of all responsibilities in the PA to Israel, Shtayyeh appeared to be more reserved and said the PA will continue to manage the civilian issue.

In general, it appears that the PA’s various branches are perplexed on the meaning of Abbas’ declaration.

PA sources say that during a security forces meeting on Thursday, many questions were raised regarding the implementation of the instructions and the problems they create, but were told that “this is not a tactical step but a complete Palestinian strategy and must be followed.”