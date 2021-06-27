Photo Credit: Flash 90

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive on Sunday for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office on the country’s RTL Today news site.

“In accordance with guidelines from the Ministry of Health, [he] immediately isolated himself,” according to the site. “A follow-up PCR test confirmed the positive infection, which means that the prime minister will now have to spend the next ten days in isolation.

Bettel had received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 6, the statement said, adding that he was to receive the second dose this coming Thursday.

It is not yet clear which form of the coronavirus the prime minister has.