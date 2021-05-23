Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

Israeli police officers and Border Police fighters arrested on Saturday night 33 Arab detainees who participated in pogroms, riots, stone-throwing, and Molotov cocktails attacks and assaults on police during the past two weeks.

The police stated it arrested 33 suspects who recently took part in riots in eastern Jerusalem that included assaulting police, throwing rocks and bottles at Jewish homes in eastern Jerusalem neighborhoods and at police forces, and assaulting passers-by and damaging property.

The suspects were taken for further investigation.

The detention of an Arab who attacked and pushed down a policeman on Friday afternoon on the Temple Mount was extended by the court until Tuesday after he was arrested over the weekend.

Another nine Muslims were arrested during the riots.

In related news, the police arrested an Arab suspect who threw a firebomb into an Arab home in Yafo (Jaffa) and severely injured a 12-year-old boy, an apparent mistake in the identification of his target as the attack was meant for Jews.

The suspect’s brother was arrested for the act last week.