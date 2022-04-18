Photo Credit: Avi Roccah / Flash 90

At least one rocket was fired at southern Israeli communities on Monday night, the IDF said Monday night, as the Red Alert incoming rocket fire siren was triggered.

Arab sources claimed machine guns were fired from the area east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, an area allegedly under the control of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization.

The IDF said the rocket was intercepted and destroyed by the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system, which was deployed in a new pattern of sites about 10 days ago.

The Red Alert siren activated in the Gaza Envelope communities of Kissufim and Ein Shlosha seconds before the projectile was shot down.

Area residents were instructed to remain close to their bomb shelters and safe spaces.

“A red alarm was sounded in several communities in the Gaza Envelope,” a spokesperson for the Eshkol Regional Council district said in a brief statement following the siren. “Sounds like an explosion were heard. There are no reports of injuries at this time.”

A similar event took place the previous afternoon, but the three rockets fired by Gaza terrorists at southern Israel fell short, landing on the Gaza side of the security fence, near the former Nahal Oz crossing terminal.

It is likely that Israel will be forced to respond this time to the provocation.