Photo Credit: GPO video screengrab

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement Monday night that he views with “utmost severity” Jordanian incitement of continued Arab attacks on Israelis.

PM Bennett: "I view with utmost severity the remarks accusing Israel of the violence directed against us, and there are those who are encouraging rock-throwing and the use of violence against the citizens of the State of Israel. pic.twitter.com/g4BwYWluUQ — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 18, 2022

“I view with utmost severity the remarks accusing Israel of the violence directed against us,” Bennett said, adding that “there are those who are encouraging rock-throwing and the use of violence against the citizens of the State of Israel” — a direct reference to the Jordanian government.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh praised Arab stone-throwers who used the Al-Alqa mosque from which to attack “pro-Zionists who defile the mosque under the auspices of the Israeli occupation government.”

Gaza terrorists, further incited by Jordanian support, fired a rocket at southern Israeli communities on Monday night. The projectile was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system.