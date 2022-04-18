Photo Credit: GPO video screengrab
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responds to Jordanian incitement to further Arab violence on the Temple Mount and in Jerusalem, April 18, 2022

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement Monday night that he views with “utmost severity” Jordanian incitement of continued Arab attacks on Israelis.

Advertisement

“I view with utmost severity the remarks accusing Israel of the violence directed against us,” Bennett said, adding that “there are those who are encouraging rock-throwing and the use of violence against the citizens of the State of Israel” — a direct reference to the Jordanian government.

Jordan Further Incites Temple Mount Rioters, Summons Israeli Envoy for Rebuke & Traps Israeli Tourists

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh praised Arab stone-throwers who used the Al-Alqa mosque from which to attack “pro-Zionists who defile the mosque under the auspices of the Israeli occupation government.”

Iron Dome Intercepts Rocket Fired at Israel’s Gaza Envelope Communities

Gaza terrorists, further incited by Jordanian support, fired a rocket at southern Israeli communities on Monday night. The projectile was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIron Dome Intercepts Rocket Fired at Israel’s Gaza Envelope Communities
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...