Photo Credit: Avi Dishi/Flash90
Sheba Medical Center

Sheba Medical Center, the hospital in Israel that has been on the front line of the battle against the spread of COVID-19 is working around the clock to prepare expanded facilities for the country’s increasing number of corona patients.

The Sheba hospital opens new coronavirus critical care unit in underground parking garage

At the moment, the underground areas of Sheba’s rehabilitation center are being renovated so that by next week, another 180 beds will be ready.

The designated, underground location and isolated ward is meant to protect the hospital’s other patients as well all staff, so that corona patients can receive the best care for recovery while containing the virus and preventing its dissemination.

Despite the current challenges, Sheba continues to provide the best medical care in various critical departments, including outpatient clinics, operating rooms, imaging institutes as well as the emergency room.

