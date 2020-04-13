Photo Credit: Avi Dishi/Flash90

Sheba Medical Center, the hospital in Israel that has been on the front line of the battle against the spread of COVID-19 is working around the clock to prepare expanded facilities for the country’s increasing number of corona patients.

At the moment, the underground areas of Sheba’s rehabilitation center are being renovated so that by next week, another 180 beds will be ready.

Advertisement



The designated, underground location and isolated ward is meant to protect the hospital’s other patients as well all staff, so that corona patients can receive the best care for recovery while containing the virus and preventing its dissemination.

Despite the current challenges, Sheba continues to provide the best medical care in various critical departments, including outpatient clinics, operating rooms, imaging institutes as well as the emergency room.