Photo Credit: Omer Fichman / Flash 90
Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Center, May 31, 2023.

Tel Aviv’s Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer disconnected its remote internet connection to the national hospital network Saturday after the hospital was hit by a cyberattack.

The medical center is continuing operations using paper, and service to its patients was uninterrupted, Israel’s Health Ministry said.

As a preventive measure, the ministry also disconnected the remote internet connection to several additional hospitals to prevent cyberattacks on other elements in the country’s medical systems.

Hana Levi Julian
