Photo Credit: Omer Fichman / Flash 90

Tel Aviv’s Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer disconnected its remote internet connection to the national hospital network Saturday after the hospital was hit by a cyberattack.

The medical center is continuing operations using paper, and service to its patients was uninterrupted, Israel’s Health Ministry said.

As a preventive measure, the ministry also disconnected the remote internet connection to several additional hospitals to prevent cyberattacks on other elements in the country’s medical systems.