Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Thousands of Torah-observant Jewish men in Israel have requested to join the Israel Defense Forces in protecting the nation against Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said this weekend that the IDF has received more than 2,000 requests from haredi men to participate in the ‘Swords of Iron’ War, Israel’s war against Hamas.

At least 120 of the applicants have been approved and are set to begin training on Monday; other applications will be reviewed and the men drafted as volunteers.

It’s likely that most, if not all, will be linked to the Nahal Haredi service track for soldiers from haredi backgrounds.