Photo Credit: IDF

IDF soldiers who spotted a drone on Wednesday that crossed the Egyptian border into Israeli territory were initially not sure what to expect.

Drones have been used by Iranian terrorist proxies to attack Israeli targets – but in this case, the mission was different.

Advertisement





Soldiers who were deployed to the scene shot the drone down, and discovered that instead of carrying explosives, the cargo was a shipment of weapons.

It’s not yet clear who dispatched the UAV with the arms.

The drone was found to be carrying a payload of four rifles, five cartridges and hundreds of bullets, the IDF said.

The weapons and ammunition were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

Share this article on WhatsApp: