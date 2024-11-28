Photo Credit: IDF
Illegal arms shipment flown by drone from Egypt to Israel.

IDF soldiers who spotted a drone on Wednesday that crossed the Egyptian border into Israeli territory were initially not sure what to expect.

Drones have been used by Iranian terrorist proxies to attack Israeli targets – but in this case, the mission was different.

Soldiers who were deployed to the scene shot the drone down, and discovered that instead of carrying explosives, the cargo was a shipment of weapons.

It’s not yet clear who dispatched the UAV with the arms.

The drone was found to be carrying a payload of four rifles, five cartridges and hundreds of bullets, the IDF said.

The weapons and ammunition were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

