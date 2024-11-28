Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD)

Israel announced Wednesday that its defense contractors reached record-breaking numbers in exports this year, despite being on a wartime footing.

The announcement was made at the 15th annual Defense Export Control Agency (DECA) conference sponsored by the Israel Ministry of Defense.

Since October 2023, DECA has issued 13,497 marketing licenses and 5,677 new export licenses, DECA chief Racheli Chen reported. Currently, 2,192 defense exporters are registered with the ministry.

The conference focused on maintaining responsible and secure defense exports while updating company representatives on evolving regulatory requirements and export control policies.

“If anyone needed definitive proof of the importance of a robust defense industry and its crucial contribution to Israel’s security in the air, sea, and land – the current war has provided it in full force,” Israel Defense Minister, Israel Katz said in a statement.

“Every successful Iron Dome interception, every threat neutralized by David’s Sling, and every life saved by the Trophy Active Protection System on the battlefield – demonstrate the power of our defense industries.

“The importance of maintaining these capabilities, as demonstrated by our defense industries’ production lines, cannot be overstated. Those who understand the significance of these industries and their enormous contribution to achieving our war objectives also recognize a fundamental truth: to ensure our defense industries can continue meeting the IDF’s operational needs – both during wartime and in general – it’s crucial to strengthen defense exports, which are vital for production, research and development, and force building processes,” Katz emphasized.

“Israeli defense industries have shown extraordinary mobilization in supporting our primary wartime objective: ensuring operational continuity and providing the IDF with sustained capabilities,” Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir noted.

“The Iron Swords War has demonstrated how Israel can become isolated, with potential restrictions on air and sea access.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had to deal with both overt and covert embargoes, including from those considered our closest allies. This reinforces the importance of blue-and-white independence through Israeli defense industries – crucial before October 7th but even more critical now,” Zamir stated.

“We will continue pursuing increased production independence, more significant investment in Israeli industries, and reduced essential dependencies. This remains a top priority for the Ministry of Defense.”

This is not the first time Israeli defense exports have broken records – but at this point, given the economic difficulties created by a year-long multi-front war, increasing defense exports is also necessary to fuel Israel’s economy.

“Thanks to the creative and dedicated work of our defense exporters, we maintain our technological edge, providing the IDF with cutting-edge systems and equipment while positioning Israel as a critical influence in the international arena,” Chen said.

